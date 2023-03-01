My Homes Industries bags Five Star rating award of Union Mines dept

The Five Star rating award was presented to My Homes Industries by union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi at the 75th Anniversary Celebrations of the IMB
Suryapet: The My Home Industries Private Limited unit at Mellacheruvu has bagged the Five Star rating award 2021-22 from the union Mines department in the area of maintaining in sustainability in mining.
The award was presented to the firm by union Minister for Mines Pralhad Joshi at the 75th Anniversary Celebrations of the Indian Bureau of Mines (IMB) held at Nagpur. In a release here, President (Works) of the company N. Srinivavas Rao thanked the employees for their support and guidance for winning the award.
He said they were awarded for adopting good scientific methods in the Mellacheruvu Mines and mine conservation as well as Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR).