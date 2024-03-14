Not quitting BRS, but will quit politics after current term: Medchal MLA Ch Malla Reddy

Malla Reddy along with his son Bhadra Reddy met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday, leading to rumours that they are planning to exit from the BRS.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 March 2024, 10:26 PM

Hyderabad: BRS MLA and former Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Thursday denied reports over him defecting to the ruling Congress. He reiterated that he will continue to serve in the BRS and was planning to retire from the politics after his current term as an MLA.

Malla Reddy along with his son Bhadra Reddy met Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar in Bengaluru on Thursday, leading to rumours that they are planning to exit from the BRS.

Also Read Only BRS can ensure that voice of Telangana is heard in Parliament: KTR

News channels started flashing news that Malla Reddy along with his son Bhadra Reddy and son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajasekhar Reddy are likely to join the Congress.

However, Malla Reddy clarified to the media that he met Shiva Kumar regarding taking over a private university in Bengaluru.

“I met him at a reception and a friend of mine facilitated the meeting for the university,” he said. His son-in-law Marri Rajashekhar Reddy also informed that he was not aware of the said meeting and he will continue in the BRS.