Sushanth, Aini to lead Telangana carrom teams

The team under the guidance of coach cum manager V Shivananda Reddy of Postal Department, Hyderabad.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 March 2024, 10:03 PM

Hyderabad: S Sushanth of Prakasham Vidyanikethan High School, Anandnagar Colony, Hyderabad and V Aini Reddy of All Saints High School, Hyderabad to lead Telangana Under-14 boys and girls teams respectively in the 46th Sub-Junior National & Inter-State Carrom Championship to be held at Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh starting March 28.

Squads: U-14: Boys: S Sushanth (C), Sri Kirti Vetsa, D Aashrith, Sai Akshay Mudiraj, J Sandeep; Girls: V Aini Reddy (C), G Kavya, D Mounika, C Sanjana, R Ritika, K Geetika; U-12: Boys: Taksheel Jain, Sri Karthy Ishwak Vetsa; Girls: T Sreeja, G Swetha; Coach cum manager: V Shivananda Reddy.