Kishan Reddy condemns KCR’s ‘Dark Day’ remarks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 07:28 PM

File photo of Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP State president G Kishan Reddy found fault with BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao for condemning the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest in the liquor scam.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Kishan Reddy said it was sad to note that the BRS chief chose to condemn the arrest of Kejriwal, who is involved in the Rs.100 crore liquor scam. “How can KCR term the arrest of Kejriwal as a “dark day in the country’s democratic history”. He was arrested on the basis of evidence and not due to political pressure, he said. Coming down heavily on BRS for making Kavitha’s arrest a political issue, Kishan Reddy claimed she was arrested based on evidence collected by the probe agencies in the liquor scam and not at the behest of BJP.

Commenting on the alleged irregularities in the Kaleshwaram project, he criticised the Congress government for not ordering a CBI probe into the allegations. “Congress made a lot of noises about Kaleshwaram project irregularities while it was in opposition. And now it is maintaining silence and even refusing to hand over the probe to the CBI. Congress is trying to save the BRS leadership,”he alleged.