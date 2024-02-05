Suspended Punjagutta inspector Durga Rao arrested in Guntakal

Following a tip-off, the police team detained him at Guntakal in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 February 2024, 12:19 PM

Hyderabad: Suspended Punjagutta inspector Durga Rao, who was absconding for nearly a week, has been arrested in Guntakal, Andhra Pradesh. Durga Rao is a suspect in the accident case that allegedly involved BRS Bodhan former MLA Shakeel Ahmed’s son Mohammed Raheel Aamir.

Based on multiple reports, the suspended Punjagutta inspector went missing since January 29 and multiple teams were formed to trace him. In an event related to this incident, on January 31, in an unprecedented move, Commissioner of Police, K Sreenivasa Reddy had transferred the entire staff of the Punjagutta police station and shifted them to police headquarters.

Durga Rao had also filed a petition in the High Court seeking anticipatory bail, even as the police were trying to arrest him. Following a tip-off, the police team detained him at Guntakal in Anantapur of Andhra Pradesh.