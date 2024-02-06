Nigerian arrested with drugs worth Rs 8 crore in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 February 2024, 04:41 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TSNAB) along with the Punjagutta police nabbed a Nigerian and seized drugs valued at Rs. 8 crore from him on Tuesday.

The police seized 557 grams of cocaine, 390 grams of ecstasy pills, 21 grams of heroin, 21 grams of weed, a total of 105 LSD blots, about 215 grams of charas, seven grams of amphetamine, eight mobile phones and Rs. 5.40 lakh in cash.

Acting on a tip off, the TSNAB caught the Nigerian, Iwuala Udoka Stanley, who arrived to India on a business visa in November 2009 and since then is staying in different parts of the country illegally.

Initially, Stanley started readymade clothes business in Mumbai and realizing that the income was not sufficient for him, stumbled upon the idea of drug trafficking after noticing his countrymen staying in India were regularly using cocaine.

“Stanley bought different drugs from Nigerians known to him and sold to the tourists and others who visited Goa. He established a network of customers across the India and also supplied to one Babu who was arrested by Punjagutta police last year,” said DCP (west) Vijay Kumar.

The police are in the process of identifying the chain of consumers, transporters, financers and others who are directly or indirectly linked to the racket. So far seven customers of Stanley are identified in Hyderabad alone.

Enquiries revealed Stanley was sending money through online mode to drug suppliers and maintained a delivery chain with the help of taxi drivers.