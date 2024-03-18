Hyderabad: Suspended DSP grilled again in phone tapping probe

The Court had granted the police seven day custody of Pranith Rao for investigation into the case. He was being kept at the Banjara Hills police station for questioning.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 09:08 PM

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day, the Punjagutta police on Monday continued their questioning of suspended DSP, Pranith Rao in connection to the phone tapping case and damaging the equipment including computer systems at SIB office.

It is learnt that Pranith Rao has revealed to the police about the officials who were in touch with him and the persons whose phone was allegedly tapped by him. Pranith Rao had also shared details of the persons whose phone conversations, he had closely monitored.

The police took him to the SIB office where he worked prior to his transfer to Rajanna Sircilla district. At the SIB office the police studied the set up created by Pranith Rao to carry out his alleged illegal activities.