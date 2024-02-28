Hyderabad: Four held for manufacturing adulterated ginger garlic paste

Officials seized adulterated ginger and garlic paste, packing machinery and raw material, altogether worth Rs 5 lakh form them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 February 2024, 05:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force (Central Zone) officials along with the local police raided two adulterated ginger and garlic paste manufacturing units and nabbed four persons at Patigadda in Begumpet on Wednesday.

Officials seized adulterated ginger and garlic paste, packing machinery and raw material, altogether worth Rs 5 lakh form them. The arrested persons were Panduranga Rao, Raheem Charaniya, both from Begumpet, Ajay Kumar and Pradeep Sankla, both from Punjagutta.

According to the police, Panduranga Rao, the prime suspect procured low quality raw material from Gujarat and made adulterated ginger garlic paste in his units with the help of his accomplices. They further sold it to local dealers and market.

The adulterated material could cause serious and prolonged health effects on short or long term exposure to humans, police said.

The arrested persons along with the seized material were handed over to the Begumpet police for further action.