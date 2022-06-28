Swami Priyam Ji’s mission to achieve humanity over violence remains steady in the most distressing times

Swami Priyam Ji’s knowledge of Indian cultural and religious fonts including the Vedas and multiple other religious texts has been commendable and acknowledged by many.

It is said that his vision was built at the age of 7 when he decided to leave his home for the ultimate reality of his life. The country has been facing religious ferociousness for a long time and most of the rage has appeared within the people living in Kashmir, leading to harming human existence. He has been making consecutive trips to such areas in crisis to spread the message of kindness and harmony. His major mission was to motivate the youth to choose the path of kindness and spiritual practices also known as Sanatana Dharma which talks about brotherhood and kindness. Swami Priyam Ji’s mission to achieve humanity over violence remains steady in the most distressing times.

He always believed in dedicating his time to spreading Santam Dharma by collaborating with the government and the native Kashmiris. The communal riots in Kashmir have led to a lot of violence and hatred amongst citizens. Swami Priyam Ji has been working towards educating and preaching harmony over hatred. Despite the rising communal violence, Swami Priyam Ji came forward and prayed for the sovereignty and peace of the country. He visited Kashmir to promote and preach communal harmony and national peace.

His preaching and learnings are focused on enhancing the livelihood of humans by introducing brotherhood amongst all irrespective of any religious or cultural barriers.

Swami Priyam Ji has served not just humans but also animals as he believes that every living being deserves to be treated well. The country has been going through major violence and his vision to make this earth a better place to live has been marked by his work. Swami Priyam Ji has been traveling to multiple states and cities to attend and deliver important sessions on educating youth on humanitarian behavior and ideas.