Swaraj Tractors unveils new initiatives in Telangana, AP

By | Business Bureau | Published: 12:12 am

Hyderabad: Swaraj Tractors, a part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, has introduced a series of initiatives in paddy mechanisation in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, as the company strengthens its presence in the region.

Swaraj recently launched the New Swaraj 742XT tractor which was developed exclusively for paddy mechanisation. It also introduced a range of farm machinery and offers harvesting solutions from wet paddy to dry cereals to increase productivity and lower grain losses, for broad acre farms and small land holdings. The company will further introduce new tractors in the higher horse power (HP) range, including four-wheel drive tractors and lower HP tractors to support small farmers in their puddling operations.

Harish Chavan, Chief Executive Officer, Swaraj Division said, “Greater scope for mechanisation of the rice crop in the region will further enable farmers to contribute to the substantial improvement in productivity and production of paddy from these States. We will continue to launch products and solutions specifically developed for paddy farming in the region.”

The company also provides 24X7 customer assistance through its call centre and the Mera Swaraj App to address the issues related to service, spare parts and warranty.

