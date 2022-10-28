Young girl who paints 15 portraits at the same time impresses Anand Mahindra

Hyderabad: Although we can find good artists in almost every corner of the country, not many have the wherewithal to make it big. And then there are few people are born artists, who keep proving themselves at every stage. Social media proves to be a weapon for such people to showcase their talent. While our country has no dearth of talent, this video of a young artist is going viral on the internet.

A young girl creating 15 portraits at the same time caught the attention of Anand Mahindra of the Mahindra Group, who was so impressed by her talent that he shared it on his Twitter handle.

Alongside this post, Mahindra wrote, “How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support.(sic)”

How is this even possible?? Clearly she’s a talented artist. But to paint 15 portraits at once is more than art—it’s a miracle! Anyone located near her who can confirm this feat? If valid, she must be encouraged & I’d be pleased to provide a scholarship & other forms of support. pic.twitter.com/5fha3TneJi — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 27, 2022

Immediately, the video caught the attention of not only 9.9 million followers of the industrialist but also of others who saw it via re-tweets.

In the short video, the girl can be seen with various pens on a scale before beginning to sketch various portraits on paper. She quickly sketches portraits of many notable figures, including Laxmibai, Chandra Shekhar Azad, BR Ambedkar, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Bhagat Singh, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Swami Vivekananda, and Mahatma Gandhi. While painting the portraits, she pays close attention to all the minutest details of each personality.

For obvious reasons, the video became popular online and received millions of views. Netizens took to the comments section and showered love and praise on the girl.