Snooker Championship: Syed Maaz rallies to down Nadeem, enter semis

Hyderabad: Syed Maaz Alir rallied to defeat Abdul Nadeem 3-2 to enter the semifinal in the junior snooker quarterfinals at the Sreemitra Telangana State Ranking Snooker and Billiards Championship.

Joining him in the last four are Vibhas, Jeetendar and Md Faisal who also recorded similar 3-2 victories.

Results

Quarterfinals: Vibhas bt P Sai 3-2 (39-53,86-22,40-56,64-51,73-21);

Jeetendar bt Saurav 3-2 (46-52,72-36,31-55,43-39,49-40);

Md Faisal bt Md Bilal Khan 3-2 (55-20,26-33,43-52,56-15,57-27);

Syed Maaz Ali bt Abdul Nadeem 3-2 (26-70,7-71,65-47,55-24,78-16);

Round 2: Md Faisal bt Srikanth 2-0 (54-36,66-34);

Saurav bt Zeeshan Fawaz 2-0 (62-10,56-20);

P Sai bt Bharath Choudhary 2-0 (58-8,59-9);

Bilal Khan bt Majid Khan 2-0 (59-49,66-44);

Jeetendar bt Habeeb 2-1 (66-44,41-70,66-34);

Md Abdul Nadeem bt Pratham Jain 2-0 (53-47,47-29).

