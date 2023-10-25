Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Hyderabad thrash star-studded Mumbai by 23 runs

While Tanmay Agarwal hit a fine half-century (59), all-rounder T Ravi Teja continued his good run with the ball scalping four wickets (4/32) to play a crucial role in the victory

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

T Ravi Teja.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad thrashed star-studded Mumbai by 23 runs for their fifth win in six matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur, on Wednesday.

While Tanmay Agarwal hit a fine half-century (59), all-rounder T Ravi Teja continued his good run with the ball scalping four wickets (4/32) to play a crucial role in the victory. This is Hyderabad’s fifth win in six matches and they are placed second in the points table with 30 points behind Mumbai who also have the same number of points.

Asked to bat first, former Hyderabad captain Tanmay Agarwal played a measured innings. He smashed 59 in 46 balls with the help of three boundaries and as many sixes. Tanmay provided a strong start despite losing opener Rohit Rayud and captain Tilak Varma at the other end. Tanmay hit three boundaries and as many sixes in his 46-ball essay before departing in the 12th over. Later, Rahul Singh (37) and Chandan Sahani (29) added 60 runs to take the side to 155/5 in 20 overs.

Later, the Mumbai line-up, with the likes of Yashaswi Jaiswal (16), Ajinkya Rahane (24), Shivam Dube (2) and Sarfaraz Khan (2) crumbled to manage just 132/8. Despite conceding 17 runs in the first three deliveries, Ravi Teja dismissed Jaiwal in the first over. He then got rid of Mumbai captain Rahane in the seventh over and Shivam Dube in the ninth over to reduce Mumbai to 69/3 in 8.1 overs. While Tanay Thyagarajan accounted for Angkrish Raghuvanshi (26), captain Tilak Varma trapped Sarfaraz in front of the wickets that derailed Mumbai’s chase. Mumbai ended their innings at 132/8 falling short of the target.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 155/5 in 20 overs (Tanmay Agarwal 59; Shams Mulani 2/29) bt Mumbai 132/8 in 20 overs (A Raghuvanshi 26; T Ravi Teja 4/32).

