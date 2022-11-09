Syngene, RICH launch scholarship programme for women in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Commemorating World Science Day (Nov 10) research, development and manufacturing services company Syngene International and the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) launched a programme to support women studying science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Women will receive scholarships and mentoring to work on projects in research institutions or companies. In the first year of the programme, 25 scholarships have been awarded. Over time, this aims to increase the number of women studying STEM subjects and create a network of women professionals in STEM.

The company will provide mentoring and internship opportunities also. RICH and Biocon Foundation are the implementation partners for the programme.

The program was rolled out by IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan at T-Hub Wednesday. Rashmi Pimpale (RICH CEO), Dr Mahesh Bhalgat (Syngene International COO) and Dr Anupama Shetty (Biocon Foundation Mission Director) were present.