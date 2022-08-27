T-AIM launches Mobility AI Grand Challenge

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:00 AM, Sat - 27 August 22

The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) launched the Mobility AI Grand Challenge to foster innovation for GHMC. In this challenge, GHMC aims to identify and classify pothole severity across specified routes in Hyderabad using live and archived video feeds.

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) launched the Mobility AI Grand Challenge to foster innovation for GHMC. This is being taken up in partnership with Capgemini. The two concluded a similar challenge for the Forest Department earlier this month.

In this challenge, GHMC aims to identify and classify pothole severity across specified routes in Hyderabad using live and archived video feeds. Through the solutions developed using artificial intelligence, GHMC officials will get additional insights to undertake targeted repair works in Hyderabad.

The challenge is open for applications. Innovators will be selected based on their approach note, and the shortlisted innovators will get four weeks to develop a Proof of Concept. The winning innovator will receive mentoring support and an award of up to Rs 20 lakh towards implementation of a potential pilot project with GHMC.

“Governments and innovators should increasingly collaborate to solve social problems through open innovation. I am confident that this initiative of T-AIM will help GHMC use AI-based solutions to improve road safety,” said IT Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

“We are using an open innovation ecosystem to select, advocate and support tech-enabled solutions to make a difference to people. Everyone can relate to pothole severity across India. The identification of viable solutions through the Mobility AI Grand Challenge will contribute to road safety,” said Anurag Pratap, VP and CSR Leader at Capgemini India.

TiHAN, India’s first autonomous navigation facility at IIT Hyderabad, and INAI-IHub Data, the applied AI research centre at IIIT-H are partners in this challenge. While TiHAN will provide intellectual support, INAI-IHub Data will provide Bodhyaan 1.0, the data capture platform. The deadline to submit approach notes for the challenge is September 16. The winner will be announced in November.