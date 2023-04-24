T-Hub to host MedTech Innovation Meet on April 27

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:12 PM, Mon - 24 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: T-Hub, in association with Atal Incubation Centre, is inviting doctors and healthcare leaders to the MedTech Innovation Meet on April 27. The program is being organised to raise awareness of contemporary developments in the healthcare sector through fireside chats, Q&A, and networking.

Participants will get an opportunity to explore revolutionary healthcare technologies with pioneering startups.

The event will be held on April 27 from 3 pm to 5 pm (IST) at T-Hub.

The AIC T-Hub Healthcare Program Doctors Meet-Up is being supported by the Atal Innovation Mission, the Government of India’s flagship initiative to create and promote a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship across the country.

For registrations, visit: https://bit.ly/41Lt6Gx