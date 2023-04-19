EU-India Innocenter hosts 8 high-impact European tech startups at T-Hub

The EU-India Innocenter's week-long in-country programme in Hyderabad and Bengaluru from April 17 to 22, has eight high-impact European tech startups ready to explore and scale in the Indian market.

Hyderabad: EU-India Innocenter, an initiative funded by the European Union’s research and innovation framework programme Horizon 2020, is back in India for the second time to promote innovation, sustainability, and growth in key sectors like sustainability, health-tech, logistics, mobility, and deep tech.

The programme provides a strategic network of ecosystem facilitators like VCs, potential partners and corporations from India and many European countries, including government representatives from both sides.

Eight startups have been selected based on their stage of development, annual recurring revenue, growth rate, and distinctive IPs in India. The cohort includes Cast AI, AgeVolt, AEInnova, Spotlite, BOSAQ, Resistomap, Foliomax, and Newborn Solutions.

Two of these startups, Cast AI and AgeVolt have already explored the Indian market peripheries during the last trip and are now ready to ‘enter and scale’ in the market. The remaining six startups are under the ‘explore and validate’ phase.

These selected startups participated in the programme’s flagship demo day called the Blue Carpet Night- Showcasing European Innovation, at T-Hub Hyderabad, where they pitched to potential customers, business partners, mentors, investors, ecosystem leaders, and government representatives.

The flagship demo-day witnessed ecosystem players from TCS Limited, Wells Fargo, Hexagon, CIE-IIIT Hyderabad, Heifer International, RICH, etc.

Ugo Astuto, Ambassador to the EU Delegation in India, welcomed the startups introduced by the EU-India Innocenter and said, “The EU-India Innocenter brings together high-impact European and Indian start-ups, driving growth, investment, and collaboration in key sectors.”

Director for Global and International Cooperation in Research and Innovation in the European Commission, Cristina Russo, stated, “We encourage European startups to scale globally as this is necessary to address societal challenges.”

Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-Hub, said, “The programme’s mission closely aligns with T-Hub’s mission of building a catalytic innovation ecosystem.” According to Juliane Frommter, Programme Head at EU-India Innocenter, ” Our goal is to create sustainable, mutually beneficial collaborations between Europe and India. Since 2021, we have matched 40+ European Scaleups with 280+ Indian companies and India-based MNCs.”

Since EU-India Innocenter’s inception, the programme has had over 4,000 innovative European startups in its pipeline. To date, 473 companies have been screened, with over 90 graduating the preparation training and 50 startups in the process of market validation.

