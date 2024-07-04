T-Hub announces winners of Cohort 12 of LAB32 program

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 July 2024, 06:51 PM

Hyderabad: T-Hub, India’s leading startup incubator, on Thursday announced the winners of Cohort 12 of its flagship LAB32 program, conducted in collaboration with Hexagon, a global leader in sensor, software, and autonomous solutions.

The program attracted over 230 applications, highlighting the robust AI and Digital Reality startup ecosystem in India. Three outstanding startups emerged as winners from a pool of 12 finalists after completing a rigorous 100-day program under the mentorship of LAB32 and the guidance of Hexagon’s global experts.

The winners, who developed Proofs of Concept (PoCs) addressing real-world challenges identified by Hexagon, are Indika AI, SwitchON and Xeeed IO.

Indika AI leveraged AI to transform operations in finance, medicine, and law, demonstrating a PoC for real-time multilingual communication. SwitchON showcased AI-driven quality inspection systems for manufacturers, highlighting a PoC focused on 3D visual inspection of engine block defects.

Meanwhile, Xeeed IO enhanced operational efficiency with AI/ML, winning recognition for a PoC featuring an advanced equipment status dashboard integrated with HxGN EAM and Hexagon Immersal AR, a press release said.