T-Hub based startup helping consumers curb power leakages

Hyderabad: About a lakh people in the State since last May have started taking the power meter readings via an app on a regular basis to get insights on power usage to curb leakages and work towards energy conservation.

Moreover, this comes handy for self-generation of bill in case the meter reader’s schedule is delayed, said Sikinder Reddy Thandra, co-founder and CEO of Bharat Smart Services (Coral Innovations). The platform is also used by eight other utilities across the country and in all more than three lakh people are using it, with Telangana accounting for more than a lakh users, he said.

The T-Hub based startup has created a platform that allows consumers to use their smartphone to capture the energy meter reading and the same is validated in real time.

“By leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning, we made our platform foolproof for meter reading and billing. Using this, utilities can also reduce the lag in the billing cycle while the consumers can generate a bill for themselves and also get insights on power usage and take steps to plug leakages and conservation of energy,” Sikinder Reddy told Telangana Today.

The data is sent to the power utilities like the TSSPDCL and TSNPDCL of the State. It is also integrated with HMWSSB as well for getting water bills.

The utility billing cycles are staggered as meter readings are scheduled differently. Delay in issuing the bill extends the bill cycle for the utilities and self bill generation addresses this aspect as well for the utilities, he said, adding that this will also come in handy for industries and bulk users to plan their operations and maintenance.

“Self bill generation is easy as power meter is located on the premises of the consumers. Many have a smartphone. All it needs is them clicking a picture of the display unit and submit it. This can be used on all types of meters that are in use. The bill is generated almost instantaneously. We have set a target of reaching out to ten lakh people by March end,” he said adding that this solution will also come handy to generate bills if movement restrictions were to come again due to the pandemic.

About 30 crore meters are read every month across the country and data from more than 70 per cent meters are taken by manually punching the data.

