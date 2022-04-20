T-Hub selects 13 startups for its first product development program RubriX

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 20 April 22

Hyderabad: T-Hub, which leads India’s pioneering innovation ecosystem, on Wednesday announced the selection of 13 startups for its first product development program RubriX.

The program aims to bring a global perspective to product development for early-stage technology startups from T-Hub’s robust innovation ecosystem, a press release said.

T-Hub received 135 applications from across the country from different sectors such as Fintech, Blockchain, PropTech, Sustainability, HealthTech, EdTech, Electric Mobility, HRTech, eCommerce, Mobility, IoT and SaaS, Embedded Systems, Enterprise and AgriTech.

The cohort is the result of a rigorous selection process that included an advisory of industry experts, investors, and serial entrepreneurs. Some of the shortlisted startups for the program are Humnplus Technologies, Flex Fit, Nansys and Yellow Board.

The five-month program will help the startups in designing scalable and sustainable business models, enabling rapid product development and prototyping, leadership training and mentorship. The startups, by the end of the program, will have their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready to market.

M Srinivas Rao, CEO of T-Hub said, “our comprehensive program and global ecosystem of partners will help startups speed up and de-risk their production process, bridge market gaps and accelerate their path to commercialisation.”

The cohort begins on April 19 operating in a hybrid environment. T-Hub’s network of technology Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs) and product specialists will provide the early-stage tech startups with the know-how and expertise needed to advance from prototype to the MVP stage.

The program is also supported by the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), Conquering Imaginations, Expectations and Dreams (CIED), IIT Hyderabad, T-Works and IIT-Madras Research Park.