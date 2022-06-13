T-shirts with Quran verses: One booked in Hyderabad

Published Date - 12:10 AM, Mon - 13 June 22

Hyderabad: A case was booked against a trader at the Sultan Bazaar police station for hurting the religious sentiments of a particular community.

According to the police, the trader – whose name the police did not disclose- had stocked some T shirts on which verses from the Quran were printed. After a complaint, the police searched the shop and seized the merchandise. The trader informed the police that he had sourced the T-shirts from a wholesaler and did not intend to hurt religious feelings of any community. The police are investigating.