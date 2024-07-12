Hyderabad: T Square coming up at Knowledge City, Raidurgam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12 July 2024, 03:15 PM

Hyderabad: The west zone in the city will soon get a new added attraction with Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation Limited (TGIIC) planning to construct a “T Square” at Raidurgam.

The “T- Square”, will be a place where people could congregate freely throughout the day. The open plaza would host several events, including impromptu concerts to organized events. The plaza would be a destination for diverse activities duly incorporating the needs of local people.

The HITEC City and Financial District areas located in the west zone of the city are popularly known as Cyberabad. It is home to more than 100 large IT, ITeS and BFSI global companies and employs nearly 1 million persons. The Hyderabad Knowledge City developed at Raidurgam is a new landmark in Cyberabad. It is developed in an area spread over 30 acres with over seven million square ft of IGBC Platinum rated IT park.

The area is well equipped with public transportation by the TGRTC and Hyderabad Metro Rail (Raidurg Station). However, there is not much provision for public spaces and amenities for the local people, especially the software employees and youth.

Considering all these factors, the TGIIC now intends to construct an iconic place, which would serve as a multi-functional plaza. To this effect, the TGIIC is inviting architects cum transaction advisors for taking up the project.

The agencies would have to coordinate with TGIIC to develop the T Square as a major tourist destination with vibrant urban spaces, entertainment hub, collaboration zone and commercial intersection and propose concept plans accordingly. They would have to suggest measures for optimum project structures and assist TGIIC in finalizing a suitable structure for project development and other aspects. eom