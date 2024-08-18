Hyderabad: IAS officer’s daughter contributes to wildlife conservation

Ishika Ranjan, daughter of senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan adopted a one-horned rhinoceros from Nehru Zoological Park.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 August 2024, 08:49 PM

Ishika Ranjan along with her family at Nehru Zoological Park

Hyderabad: A city youngster, Ishika Ranjan, on her 20th birthday adopted a one-horned rhinoceros as part of the animal adoption program of the Nehru Zoological Park here on Sunday.

She handed over a cheque for Rs.1 lakh to the Zoo Director, Dr Sunil S Hiremath.

Ishika, daughter of senior IAS officer Jayesh Ranjan, was keen on adopting an animal at the Nehru Zoological Park and extend her support to the wildlife conservation efforts, said a press release.

Jayesh Ranjan, accompanied Ishika to the zoo park on the occasion.