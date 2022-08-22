Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Tabula Rasa, Hyderabad’s favourite music venue turns 5

By Telangana Today
Hyderabad: Tabula Rasa, the popular open-air bar in the heart of Hyderabad, which turned five is organising a series of events as part of its anniversary week.

A forerunner in the cultural space in the city, Tabula hosts various acts from different genres including blues, jazz, acoustic metal, classic rock, pop, regional music, techno, and live electronica – all under their 2,400 square feet of starry sky.

The anniversary week events among others also include ‘Sunday Playground’ on August 21 followed by bands & artists – EL Taxidi, Aikyam, Aarohi, Niraval, Varnam & The Deccan Project throughout the week till the August 27. The week-long celebration concludes on August 28 with Listening Party in the afternoon and Akhlad Ahmed & Iberian Muse in the evening, a press release said.

Shravan Juvvadi, founder of Tabula Rasa, said, “when we started Tabula Rasa five years ago, the indie music scene in Hyderabad was still at a nascent stage. We felt the need to provide a platform for all emerging bands and artists which is exactly what we did.” He added that their next property in the Financial District will open in January.

