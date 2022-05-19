TAFRC postpones personal hearings of private colleges on fee fixation

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 10:34 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) on Thursday postponed personal hearings of private colleges for fee fixation.

In a notice, the TAFRC said it had received new guidelines from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) with regard to fee fixation.

In case the same was to be implemented, the institutions were likely to be benefited and it may be necessary for calling for more details from the institutions, it said, adding that it was examining the guidelines.

“As such for the present block period, the fee fixation process is suspended. Further communication with regard to the fee fixation will be sent in due course,” it said, adding that colleges for which dates were given for fee fixation need not attend personal hearings until revised dates were issued.

In the case of colleges for which fees were already fixed from May 16 to 18, the fee may be re-fixed on the basis of fresh recommendations of the AICTE, it added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .