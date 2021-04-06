Tailor’s murder: Wife, paramour held in Hyderabad

The arrested persons were identified as Syed Mohammed Ali (22) and Rubeena (25), the victim’s wife.

Hyderabad: The City Police have arrested two persons in connection with the murder of a tailor at Karmikanagar last week.

AR Srinivas, DCP (West) said Syed Mohammed and Rubeena were into a friendship since the last two years. The victim, Siddiqui, had once caught her along with Ali in their house. Siddiqui had beaten up Ali following which he had a grudge against him. However, the suspect continued his relationship with Rubeena.

On March 28, Rubeena went to her parents’ house as part of the plan to eliminate Siddiqui and stayed there. On March 30, on information from Rubeena about the presence of Siddiqui at his house in Karmikanagar, Ali went to the house in the night.

“The man gained entry into the house after removing the iron grill with the help of a screw driver. Once inside, he hit Siddiqui with an iron rod resulting in his death. Later, he stuffed the body in the refrigerator and left the place,” said the DCP.

On a complaint from the family members, the Jubilee Hills police registered a case and with the help of available clues caught Mohammed Ali. On interrogation he revealed his involvement in the murder along with Rubeena.

Both of them were arrested by the police on Tuesday and produced before court.

