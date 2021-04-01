Hyderabad: Man killed, body stuffed into refrigerator in Jubilee Hills

The man’s landlord grew suspicious as he had not come out of the house ever since his wife left, and tried to call him over phone

Hyderabad: A man was killed and his body partly stuffed into a refrigerator in his house at Karmikanagar under the Jubilee Hills police station limits here.

The victim was identified as Mohd Siddiq Ahmed (38), a tailor, who lived in a rented house along with his wife Rubina. Two days ago, Rubina went to her parents’ house. On Thursday, the house owner grew suspicious as Ahmed had not come out of the house ever since Rubina left, and tried to call him over phone. The phone, however, was switched off.

The house owner informed the Jubilee Hills police, who reached the house and after breaking the door of the house, found the body partially stuffed into the refrigerator.

“We suspect someone killed him and tried to keep the body in the refrigerator. They might have been trying to shift it to some other place but did not get an opportunity,” said S Rajasekhar Reddy, SHO, Jubilee Hills.

The police have shifted the body to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC has been booked and investigation is on. It is learned that one person who was involved in the case has surrendered before the police while a woman was taken into custody for questioning.

