Take up Palm Oil cultivation to enhance profits: Harish to Siddipet youth

Siddipet: Suggesting that youngsters take up agriculture as a profession, Finance Minister T Harish Rao has said that they can earn better income if they cultivate profitable crops such as Palm Oil, Mulberry, Chilli, some horticulture and commercial crops

Saying that they can earn income if they take up palm oil cultivation, the Finance Minister has said that the government is providing 75 per cent subsidy for farmers those who were taking up palm oil cultivation.

Since Siddipet district was recently permitted to cultivate the Palm oil cultivation, Rao has said that he will provide a free tour to Khammam district to the farmers to know everything about Palm Oil Cultivation.

Stating that they will get the Palm Oil harvest every month, Rao has said that they can reap the benefits for over 30 years if they take the cultivation once. With an effort to support price and local employment, he has said that they will soon set up a palm oil mill in Siddipet district.

Explaining about the demand for palm oil in India, Rao has said India is importing over Rs 54,000 crores worth Palm oil from Malaysia every year.

Addressing the farmers after participating in various programmes at Poreddypally village in Koheda Mandal on Wednesday, Rao has said that he will also send the farmers who were willing to cultivate mulberry cultivation, to send on a free field tour and training to Bangalore with his own expense.

With an objective to make the paddy cultivation more profitable, Rao has said that they will make Siddipet a seed hub for paddy besides encouraging the farmers to take up direct seeding of paddy which will reduce the paddy crop period by 15 days.

Since the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is extending all support to the farming sector, Rao has said that the area under paddy cultivation has been increased to a gigantic 50 lakh acres during this Yasangi. MLA Vodithela Sathish Kumar and others were present.

