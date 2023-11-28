Verdict will be in favour of KCR : Harish

I request once again to bless KCR as the hat-trick CM who has achieved Telangana, Harish Rao wrote on X.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:19 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: The pattern of the election campaign has proved that only the BRS can win in Telangana this time, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Tuesday.

Completing the last leg of his campaign, he posted on X (formerly Twitter) that the failed meetings had proved that what the Congress Party sought project as its strength was only a bulge and not a body growth. No matter how many political tourists came from the Congress or the BJP, the people remained with Chandrashekhar Rao, he said.

“Telangana is going to give its verdict voting in favor of the BRS on November 30. The people of Telangana are mentally prepared to give yet another victory for the BRS party, for the third consecutive term and make KCR a hat-trick CM. My heartfelt thanks to the ranks of BRS who worked hard in the campaign. I request you to continue this spirit till the end and bring huge success to BRS. I request once again to bless KCR as the hat-trick CM who has achieved Telangana and placed it at the top in development. Jai Telangana.. Jai KCR”, he said.

తెలంగాణలో గెలిచి నిలిచేది బీ ఆర్ ఎస్ మాత్రమేనని ప్రచార సరళి నిరూపించింది. కాంగ్రెస్ ది బలుపు కాదు వాపే నని విఫలమైన వారి సభలు రుజువు చేశాయి. కాంగ్రెస్ బీజేపీల నుంచి ఎంత మంది పొలిటికల్ టూరిస్టులు వచ్చినా కేసీఆర్ కే ప్రజలు బ్రహ్మ రథం పట్టారు. ఈ నెల 30 న జరిగే పోలింగ్ లో కేసీఆర్…