Take up renovation works of schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi: Officials told

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:29 PM, Sat - 28 May 22

Mulugu District Collector S Krishna Aditya addressing a meeting on Mana Ooru- Mana Badi scheme on Saturday.

Mulugu: District Collector S Krishna Aditya has directed the officials concerned to commence the works of renovation of the schools chosen under the ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’ programme at the earliest. He asked them to complete works in four schools in each mandal by June 16 to make them ideal schools with all the facilities.

Addressing a review meeting on the implementation of the Mana Ooru –Mana Badi programme here on Saturday , he asked the officials to ground the works in 36 schools immediately. He asked them to submit the proposals on the requirement of sand and cement as early as possible.

According to the officials, administrative sanction was given for the works in 83 schools, and technical permission was given to 81 schools against the 125 schools selected in the first phase under the Mana Ooru- Mana Badi scheme. The renovation and other works will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 26 crore in 125 schools, they said.

The collector sought to know the reasons for the pendency of 42 works (projects) with the DyEE. Aditya also said that a resolution in the local Gram Panchayat must be passed as a part of the development works in the schools. Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Ila Tripathi, DRDO Venkatanarayana, DEO Panini, Panchayat Raj EE Venkateshwarlu, EWIDC, Tribal Welfare and other department officials attended the meeting.

