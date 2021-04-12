Talasani takes on Congress in Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign

Srinivas Yadav said it had become a practice for Jana Reddy to chant about moral values but keeps mum when his party leaders use objectionable comments during electioneering.

By | Published: 4:51 pm

Nalgonda: Minister for Animal Husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday urged the Congress candidate for the by-election to Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency K Jana Reddy, who often speaks about moral values, to explain to the people about the baseless charges made by his party leaders during their election campaign.

The Minister, accompanied by TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath and Minister of Prohibition & Excise V Srinivas Goud, Srinivas Yadav, was campaigning at Palem and Chinthagudem in Anumula Mandal in the Assembly constituency.

Addressing the public at Chinthagudem, Srinivas Yadav said it had become a practice for Jana Reddy to chant about moral values but keeps mum when his party leaders use objectionable comments during electioneering.

“During his seven terms as MLA, Jana Reddy never tried to solve the issues prevailing in his constituency,” he said and demanded that the Congress candidate speaks about the development in the constituency during his tenure.

Pointing out that the senior Congress leader was also a Minister in various Congress governments, Srinivas Yadav said Jana Reddy, however, did nothing for the people of his constituency.

Stating that the TRS government was working for the welfare of all sections of society in the State, he said the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had restored the past glory to the agriculture sector. “To ensure that farmers don’t borrow money from others for cultivation, the State government launched investment support scheme Rythu Bandhu and extended Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers every year,” he said.

Only the Telangana government provides 24 hours free electricity to the agriculture sector, he said, adding that another unique scheme being implemented by the TRS government was Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak under which Rs 1,01,116 is extended to poor families for the purposes of the marriage of girls.

Stating that the development of Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency would become possible only through TRS, he asked the people to vote for Bhagath in the by-elections for development and solution of all issues that prevailed in their area.

Jana Reddy already lost hope

Exuding confidence that Bhagath would win in the by-elections with a huge majority of the votes, he said that Jana Reddy lost hope much before the day of polling.

The Congress leaders were making irrelevant comments during their election campaigns unable to digest the real political situation in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly constituency, he alleged. The people would teach a lesson to the Congress in the by-elections for the acts of the party leaders.

He questioned whether the leaders of opposition parties were blind to watch the development taking place in the state. He asked the opposition leaders to introspect themselves in the matter.

