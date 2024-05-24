Talks with farmers on Rythu Bharosa, crop insurance scheme soon: Minister

Meetings would be held soon with representatives of farmers' organisations before the two key programmes sponsored by the State government get underway.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 09:12 PM

Thummala Nageshwar Rao

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageshwar Rao said on Friday that the opinion of farmers’ organisations at the State-level would be taken before finalising modalities for implementing the Rythu Bharosa and crop insurance schemes. Meetings would be held soon with representatives of farmers’ organisations before the two key programmes sponsored by the State government get underway.

Talking to representatives of different farmers’ bodies including M Kodanda Reddy, vice president of All India Kisan Congress, Anvesh Reddy and Nallamala Venkateswarlu in his secretariat chambers, the Minister said the cabinet would take a final decision on the extent of help farmers would be getting under the programmes. The opinion of representatives of farmers associations at the district level were already taken by holding meetings with them. There was enough brainstorming at all levels on the implementation of the two schemes. The views being expressed by the representatives of the stakeholder organisations would be collated and a final report would be presented to the government, he said.

Both the schemes would be discussed in the cabinet meeting soon, he added.