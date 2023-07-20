Tamil Nadu delegation hails Telangana’s initiatives in IT sector

The Tamil Nadu delegation will study various IT and e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:54 PM, Thu - 20 July 23

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu IT and Digital Services Minister P Thiaga Rajan has hailed the Telangana government for the policies and initiatives taken up for remarkable growth of IT sector in the State.

Thiaga Rajan said all measures would be taken to replicate Telangana’s successful initiatives in Tamil Nadu. Complimenting the exponential growth of IT sector in Telangana, especially Hyderabad, he said the various programmes implemented by the Telangana government were inspiring.

Thiaga Rajan, who recently took charge as Tamil Nadu IT Minister, is leading a delegation of officials on a three-day visit to Telangana to study the State government’s policies and strategies being implemented for rapid growth of the IT sector. He met his counterpart KT Rama Rao at the Secretariat here on Thursday.

During the three-day visit, the Tamil Nadu delegation will study various IT and e-governance initiatives, and policies to get a first-hand understanding of the IT and innovation ecosystem in Telangana. They will also visit T-HUB, T-Works, and WE Hub.

During the meeting, Rama Rao gave a detailed presentation on the various initiatives taken up in the State. Introduction of innovative policies such as the Telangana State ICT Policy, Rural Tech Centres Policy, Innovation Policy, Electronics Policy, Gaming & Animation Policy, Cyber Security Policy, Data Centres Policy, and Open Data Policy had aided in comprehensive growth of IT sector, besides the allied sectors as well, he said.

He also shared information on establishment of various organisations like T-Hub, WE Hub, T-Works, RICH and TASK. Aspects pertaining to drafting a comprehensive policy for the IT and allied sectors too were shared. The Minsiter also stressed that the policy not only encapsulated the Telangana government’s vision and targets but also took into account inputs from stakeholders to understand their requirements from the State government.

“The department’s strategy of including domain experts played a crucial role in driving the significant growth in IT sector,” Rama Rao said, adding that recognizing the role of Hyderabad, the State government had invested a lot for developing infrastructure, which in turn complemented the IT growth.

While, the primary goal was to attract new investments, equal impoartance was accorded to fostering good relations with companies that already had their offices in the city, providing them with the required support, the Minister said. Initally, Amazon and other corporate giants had minimal presence in Hyderabad but with the support being extended by the Telanana government, the companies established their largest campuses in Hyderabad within just eight years, he said, adding that world-renowned companies like Google, ServiceNow, and Facebook, which earlier had a minimal presence, had eventually set up their largest or second-largest campuses in the city.

The Minister also detailed the efforts to expand the IT sector to Tier-II towns within the State.