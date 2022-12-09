Telangana: Buddhavanam bags international tourism award

The convention was held parallel with the 5th International Buddhist Trade Mart (IBTM) and 2nd International Conference on Buddhist Circuits.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:41 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: Buddhavanam, a unique Buddhist theme park, bagged an international tourism award at the three-day 5th Association of Buddhist Tour Operators International Convention held at Kolkata on Friday.

The Bangladesh Bhutan India Nepal (BBIN) countries Tourism Mitra Award – 2022 was received by Buddhavanam Project Special Officer Mallepalli Laxmaiah from Bhikshu Dhamma Dipa, Chairman, Korea-India friends Relationship Association and Dr. Kaulesh Kumar, Secretary General (Founder), ABTO, during the Inaugural session.

The award was presented in recognition of the services rendered by Laxmaiah to preserve Buddhist culture and spread of Buddha’s Dhamma through Buddhavanam Tourism project with its unique attractions. On the occasion, Laxmaiah along with Buddhist expert consultant E Sivanagi Reddy made a presentation on the Buddhavanam project at the Conference.

The Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation and Buddhavanam stall was visited by many Buddhist monks, travel agents and officials of Korea, Thailand, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, Laxmaiah said.