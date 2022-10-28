Tamil Nadu studies Haritha Haram, aims to plant 256 crore saplings

Hyderabad: Tamil Nadu aims to plant 265 crore saplings over the next 10 years as part of its Green Tamil Nadu programme, for which Telangana’s Haritha Haram was examined.

During a two-day tour to Telangana, Green Tamil Nadu Mission director Deepak Shrivastava studied different aspects of Haritha Haram. “By effectively implementing Haritha Haram, Telangana is now a role model for other States,” he said.

As part of the study tour, he conducted field visits to different areas, including Outer Ring Road and Karimnagar-Ramagundem national highway, and studied forest rejuvenation activities in Siddipet district. The effective implementation of Haritha Haram reflects Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s vision and commitment, he said.

Shrivastava met PCCF RM Dobriyal at his office here on Friday, when the two discussed programmes being taken up by the Tamil Nadu and Telangana governments, besides the agroforestry activities of the Forest College and Research Institute, Mettupalayam.

With the Telangana Forest College and Research Institute at Mulugu being upgraded as a university, officials discussed the measures to be taken up. The promotion of growing trees for plywood and pulpwood to generate additional income for farmers under the agroforestry programme was also discussed.

Deepak Shrivastava said the Tamil Nadu government was exploring setting up a Forest Business Incubation Centre in association with corporate companies and voluntary organisations.