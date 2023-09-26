Tamilisai not eligible for Governor post: Minister Jagadish Reddy

Speaking to the media, Jagadish Reddy said the Governor had made a wrong decision by rejecting the State Cabinet’s proposal for nominating Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said on Wednesday Tamilisai Soundararajan was not eligible for the Governor post as per the criteria followed by herself in rejecting the State Cabinet’s proposal for nominating Dasoju Sravan and K Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota.

Speaking to the media here, Jagadish Reddy said the Governor had made a wrong decision by rejecting the proposal. Tamilisai Soundararajan had worked as the BJP State president in Tamil Nadu before the Centre appointed her as the Governor of Telangana. She resigned only after orders were released by the Centre appointing her as Governor.

As such, the criteria she cited to reject the Cabinet’s proposal, she too was not eligible for the Governor’s post, he said.

