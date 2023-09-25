Telangana Governor rejects MLC nominations of Dasoju Sravan, K Satyanarayana

Hyderabad: Governor Tamilisai Soundarajan has rejected the nominations of Dr Sravan Dasoju and Kurra Satyanarayana as MLCs under the Governor’s quota. She returned the files to the State government, suggesting that “politically aligned” persons should be avoided to fill up nominated posts.

In her letter addressed to the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary, Tamilisai Soundararajan said both the nominees did not fulfill the pre-conditions required under Article 171 (5) of the Constitution of India. She also claimed that the duo lacked any major achievements to be considered for the posts. She stated that the reports from neither intelligence nor other agencies indicated that they “do not incur disqualification” under Section 8 to 11 (A) of the Representation of the Peoples Act 1951.

“Avoid such politically aligned persons to fill up nominated posts under Article 171(5) of the Constitution of India, defeating its objective and enactment and consider only genuinely eminent persons in the respective fields,” the letter from the Governor read.

This is not the first time that Soundararajan has rejected the State government’s nominations. Earlier, she rejected the nomination of Padi Kaushik Reddy under the social service category, but the ruling BRS got him elected to the MLC post unanimously under the MLA’s Quota.