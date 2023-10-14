Tamilisai seeks report over student’s suicide preparing for competitive exam

Governor directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and TSPSC Secretary to submit a detailed report within 48 hours.

By IANS Published Date - 05:43 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

File photo

Hyderabad: Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has sought an urgent report over the suicide of a female student allegedly over postponement of competitive exam by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

She directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and TSPSC Secretary to submit a detailed report within 48 hours.

The 23-year-old student’s suicide at a hostel had triggered massive protest by students in Hyderabad on Friday while the leaders from opposition BJP and Congress also joined the protest.

The Raj Bhavan in a statement on Saturday said that the Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has with deep sorrow and profound sympathy extended her heartfelt condolences to the bereaved parents and family members of Pravallika, a 23-year-old aspiring competitive examination candidate, who tragically took her own life.

She said that Pravallika’s untimely demise is a poignant reminder of the challenges and pressures faced by young aspirants preparing for competitive examinations.

The Raj Bhavan said that it has come to the Governor’s attention that Pravallika had been preparing for the Group II examination, which, had been postponed by the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC).

She has directed the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police and the Secretary, TSPSC to send a detailed report within 48 hours on Pravallika’s suicide.

Tamilisai Soundararajan has urged all unemployed youth not to lose hope and to exhibit courage in their pursuit of gainful employment.

She also assured them of her unwavering support in this endeavor, emphasising her commitment to help them in achieving their employment goals. Pravalika died by suicide at a hostel where she was staying to prepare for the Group-2 exam. The suicide led to massive protest by hundreds of students, who sat on the road with her dead body, demanding justice.

BJP MP K. Laxman and Congress leader Anil Kumar Yadav also joined the protest, which led to tension in the area in the heart of the city. They alleged that repeated cancellation and postponement of exams by TSPSC due to question paper leakage and the bungling has badly affected thousands of students.

As the tension mounted, several top police officials rushed to the area and tried to pacify the protestors. However, they refused to allow the body to be shifted till justice was done to the family. They raised anti-government slogans.

The leaders of Congress and BJP were detained by the police. Protestors also pelted stones on police, resulting in injuries to two policemen.

Around 1:30 a.m., police resorted to lathi charge past midnight to disperse the protestors and shifted the body to Gandhi Hospital to for autopsy. The body was later taken to her native district Warangal