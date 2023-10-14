Chikkadpally incident takes new turn; suicide may be result of relationship gone sour, say cops

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:16 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Hyderabad: The suicide of Pravallika at a hostel in Ashoknagar on Friday, took a new twist with police investigations throwing light on the possibilities of the 23 year-old ending her life after being duped by her boyfriend.

A native of Warangal, Pravallika was staying at Brindavan hostel in Ashoknagar, where she allegedly died by suicide yesterday.

Students groups have alleged that Pravallika, who was preparing for Group-II exams conducted by the TSPSC, ended her life distressed at the examination being cancelled twice.

However, a suicide note purportedly written by her and found in the room didn’t make a mention of it. The note recovered by the police had the youngster apologizing to her mother and expressing regrets at not being able to do anything for them.

Though there was no mention of the recruitment examinations, some groups appears to have added political hues to the suicide and tried to make it appear as if Pravallika took the extreme step frustrated at cancellation of the TSPSC exam.

Police officials who are investigating the case said the suicide could have been the result of a relationship gone sour. “During the investigation, we came to know that she was cheated by her boyfriend who duped her and committed to marry another woman. The victim and her male friend were into relationship for five years and she planned to get married to him,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

The police are also probing into the mass mobilization of students to the spot late in the night for the protest. So far the police came to know some student leaders sent messages in WhatsApp groups and asked the youngsters to rush to the spot and join the protests.

A few leaders of student organizations affiliated to two political parties were at the spot during the protest. Police registered a separate case for unlawful assembly and stone pelting.