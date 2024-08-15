Taming Your EGO

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 August 2024, 07:33 PM

– By Rajyogi Brahmakumar Nikunj ji

Most of us would unarguably agree to this fact that we all have some or the other kind of EGO, which gets us into trouble very often. The concept of ego has fascinated philosophers, psychologists, and thinkers for centuries.

Ego, in psychological terms, refers to a person’s sense of self-esteem, self-importance, and identity. While a healthy level of ego is essential for a person’s well-being and self-confidence, however an excessive and unchecked ego can lead to a variety of negative side effects.

However, the line between a healthy ego and an inflated one can be quite thin. An inflated ego, often referred to as “egotism” occurs when a person’s sense of self-importance becomes exaggerated. This can manifest in various ways, such as excessive pride, arrogance, and a constant need for validation and recognition.

This kind of behaviour can lead to strained relationships and isolation, as most of the people tend to avoid individuals who consistently display egotistical behaviour.

Worryingly, such people with inflated ego resist acknowledging their mistakes or limitations. And this resistance to self-reflection and growth can hinder their personal development. Because they believe that they already know everything, which closes them off to new ideas and perspectives.

Recent medical studies reveal that people with inflated ego have higher levels of stress and anxiety. Because, the constant need to maintain a façade of superiority exhausts them from within. Additionally, the fear of failure or being exposed as less capable than perceived also leads to heightened stress levels. So how does one tide over this fatal situation?

Well! Getting over an unhealthy ego is a transformative journey that requires self-awareness, introspection, and a willingness to change from within. While a healthy ego is necessary for personal development as mentioned above, it’s crucial to be vigilant about the potential side effects of an inflated ego.

Hence, striving for humility, valuing others, and maintaining a growth-oriented mindset are key steps to mitigating the negative consequences of egoistic behaviour. Humility involves acknowledging one’s strengths and weaknesses without an inflated sense of importance.

One must realise the fact that an ego that resists learning, stagnates personal development. And hence embracing challenges and actively seeking opportunities to learn new skills or acquire knowledge keeps the ego in check and promotes growth.

When we recognize the contributions of others and the role of luck and circumstance in our achievements, we are less likely to succumb to egoistic behaviour. Meditation can be a great tool in achieving an ego-less stage. Regular practise of meditation can help us remain calm while observing our thoughts and emotions without being judgmental and start to associate ourself with a greater sense of self.

Remember! Our ego is a part of our inner system & we can never be rid of it entirely; however, we can learn to recognize and overcome it by embracing our true self.

(nikunjji@gmail.com — www.brahmakumaris.com)

(Writer is a spiritual educator and popular columnist for publications across India, Nepal & UK.)