TANA invites the 9th head of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty of Nizams, Raunaq Yar Khan

Hyderabad: Telugu Association of North America (TANA), the oldest and biggest Indo-American organization in North America, has invited Nawab Raunaq Yar Khan, who was recently crowned the 9th Nizam of the Asaf Jahi Dynasty, to attend the 23rd TANA Conference on July 7 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, Philadelphia.
A TANA delegation led by Ravi Potluri met Raunaq Yar Khan personally and invited him to attend the same.