Khammam: Puvvada distributes sewing machines to women

Sathya Margham Services Society trained women in tailoring free of cost and 33 sewing machines were provided by Samineni Foundation Chairman Samineni Ravi on behalf of TANA.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:46 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributed sewing machines to women who completed tailoring training here on Tuesday. Sathya Margham Services Society trained women in tailoring free of cost and 33 sewing machines were provided by Samineni Foundation Chairman Samineni Ravi on behalf of TANA.

At a programme held under the aegis of society Ajay Kumar handed over the sewing machines to women. Later he distributed blankets to the elderly persons. Speaking on the occasion, the minister lauded the initiative of the society and the foundation for helping the women.

Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA chairman B Vijay Kumar, Tana Foundation chairman Yarlagadda Venkataramana, its regional coordinator Bandi Nageswara Rao and others were present.

Meanwhile, the minister while returning from the programme stopped by at Tummalagadda to take a photo and selfie with the persons with disabilities who requested for a selfie with the minister. Noted social worker Annam Srinivas Rao was also present.