Karimnagar cartoonist’s work wins place among best cartoons in TANA contest

Thuniki Bhupathi’s cartoon was among the 15 best cartoons selected by Telugu Association of North America

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:24 PM, Mon - 16 January 23

Karimnagar: A cartoon by well known cartoonist from Karimnagar, Thuniki Bhupathi, has been included in the 15 best cartoons from across the world in a competition organised by the Telugu Association of North America (TANA).

TANA had organized the international cartoon competition on the subject “Telugu Language and Culture”. About 100 cartoonists from across the world sent their cartoons for the competition online.

Also Read This young engineer from Karimnagar makes EV bike

TANA announced the best cartoons on Monday. Bhupathi’s cartoon was among the 15 best cartoons selected by TANA. Four other cartoons were also selected from the State.

Besides a prize money of Rs 5,000, the best cartoonists will be felicitated with a memento by TANA in a programme scheduled to be held in Vijayawada on January 22.

A government teacher by profession, Bhupathi had earlier won a consolation prize in the PV Narasimha Rao International Caricature competition, apart from prizes in the Lata Mangeshkar national contest, Cartoon Watch magazine nation contest, UCB International contest and Pen national level competition.