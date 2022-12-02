TANA donates tri-cycles, cycles in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:01 PM, Fri - 2 December 22

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is presenting tri-cycles in Siddipet on Friday.

Siddipet: Coming to the support of the physically challenged and girl students who were walking long distances to school, the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has donated three-wheeler battery-operated vehicles and bicycles in Siddipet.

The association gave six battery-operated tri-cycles to the physically challenged and 15 bicycles to school-going girls via Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Siddipet on Friday. Appreciating the gesture of TANA, the Minister said that such support would boost the morale of physically challenged persons.

Saying that the physically challenged will have some inherent talent, the Minister has called upon them to lead an independent life instead of depending on someone. Since 15 girl students were coming to Jakkapur and Narayanraopet government schools every day by walking from nearby villages, Rao said TANA had come forward to donate the cycles to them. He appealed to the girl students to excel in their studies by utilising the support given.

Earlier, the Minister gave away Kalyana Lakshmi cheques to 75 beneficiaries in Chinnakoduru. He participated in multiple programmes in the district on Friday.