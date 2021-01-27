Tap water to all houses in GWMC by Ugadi

The trial run will be launched on February 25, said GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy

Warangal Urban: Following directions from Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao, the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) authorities were working towards providing tap water to all the houses every day under its limits from Ugadi. The trial run will be launched on February 25, said GWMC commissioner Pamela Satpathy.

Addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day at the GWMC office here on Tuesday, she said necessary infrastructure was being developed in the city at a cost of Rs 82 crore sanctioned under ‘Pattana Pragathi’ programme.

“In order to distribute the water, we have so far laid 1,462 km pipeline of the total 1,653 km, and 28 Elevated Level Service Reservoirs (ELSR) have been constructed against a total of 33 ELSRs. Tap connections have been given to 86,000 houses, and 59,000 of them were given in 42 merged villages. With Rs 82 crore sanctioned by the state government for urban development under ‘Pattana Pragathi’, we constructed roads, parks, urban green lung spaces, 350 toilets, two mobile ‘she toilets’, developed greenery in 30 theme parks and children’s parks,” she added.

The Commissioner also said that 270 vehicles including Swachh Autos, sweeping machines and others had been procured at the cost of Rs 50 crore for sanitation. “Under the SC sub-plan Rs 33 crore and Rs 30 from the municipal general funds were spent the development works in all the divisions,” she said and added that Rs 18 crore had been spent on Haritha Haram programme while a total of Rs 20 crore allocated for the ‘Green Budget’.

“We have set up the first monkey food court in urban areas in the State. In the implementation of the PM SVANidhi scheme, we are on the top in the country. On other hand, we have successfully removed 300 encroachments from the nalas in just two months though there were existing for the last 30 years,” she added.

Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said that Rs 800 crore had been sanctioned for development works in the last 3.5 years and Rs 300 crore had been paid for the contractors who completed the works. Additional Commissioner Nageshwar, officers of various departments, local corporator Vaddiraju Ganesh, and others attended the programme.

