Task Force and GHMC vigilance bust synthetic fingerprint scam, detain two

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 February 2024, 08:29 PM

Representational image

Hyderabad: The Task Force (Central) team along with the GHMC‘s Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management wing have reportedly busted a synthetic fingerprint scam and took into custody two persons on Thursday.

Officials said the suspects through their act had caused a loss of crores of rupees in the last one year. The arrested persons Umesh and Srikanth, both sanitary contractors were allegedly involved in preparing synthetic fingerprints and using it to mark the biometric attendance of between 15 to 20 sanitary workers in GHMC Circle-16 and Circle -14.

“Several workers were not physically attending duties but their biometric attendance was being marked regularly,” an official said, adding that it was found that such malpractice was prevalent in other circles of the GHMC as well.

Officials were making efforts to identify and nab the others involved in the scam.