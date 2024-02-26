Kerala team visits Hyderabad to learn GHMC best practices

The team met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Ronald Rose and inquired about the programs being implemented in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 February 2024, 11:17 PM

The team met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Ronald Rose and inquired about the programs being implemented in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A team of 58 municipal officers and mayors from Kerala visited Hyderabad on Monday to study the best practices being implemented by GHMC. The team met Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi and Commissioner Ronald Rose and inquired about the programs being implemented in the city.

Going through a presentation, the Commissioner mentioned solid waste management, door-to-door garbage collection, C&D waste processing plants, waste recycling material and others, and informed that Swachh Autos collects 7,500 metric tons of garbage every day.

Also Read Prajavani at GHMC receives 157 grievances

Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi added that 10 per cent of the budget will be allocated as a green budget and the funds will be used for the maintenance of parks and greenery. It is measures like these which led to Hyderabad winning the World Green City Award last year and other national-level awards.

The visiting team from Kerala also brought forth their initiatives about population, economic growth and literacy.