TATA IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant is declared fit. When will he be back in Delhi Capitals camp?

Pant has scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches, with an average of 34.61.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 13 March 2024, 02:44 PM

Rishabh Pant, a wicketkeeper for Delhi Capitals, has been declared fit for the TATA IPL 2024 after a 14-month rehab process. Pant has scored 2,838 runs in 98 matches, with an average of 34.61.