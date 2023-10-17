| Tata Motors Rolls Out New Safari And Harrier With Enhanced Safety Features

Automaker Tata Motors launched its upgraded flagship sports utility vehicle 'Safari' and the premium SUV 'Harrier' equipped with a host of features, including seven airbags as standard fitment.

By PTI Published Date - 08:15 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Chennai: Automaker Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its upgraded flagship sports utility vehicle ‘Safari’ and the premium SUV ‘Harrier’ equipped with a host of features, including seven airbags as standard fitment.

The SUVs are offered at an introductory price of Rs 16.19 lakh for the Safari and Rs 15.49 lakh for the Harrier.

“The new Safari and Harrier herald a new era in safety, excellence, and experience.

Their modern design, exceptional build, smart technologies and ahead-of-segment features have raised the industry benchmarks for style, drivability, and being best in class,” said Tata Motors MD for Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Shailesh Chandra.

Certified with the GNCAP 5-star rating, the new Safari and Harrier come with the unique distinction of securing the highest score by an Indian car for adult occupant protection and child occupant protection, making them the safest vehicles to run on Indian roads, the company claimed in a statement.

“Each SUV is now a perfect unison of design, technology and performance,” Chandra said after unveiling the new SUVs here.

Commenting on the launch of the upgraded Safari, he said, “Our flagship SUV has built an iconic legacy of always leading from the front. Safari is now more than an SUV, it is a lifestyle.” “We have therefore made the new Safari more safe, smart, assertive, and technologically advanced,” he said.

On the launch of Harrier, Chandra said, “Since its launch in 2019, it is a proud trendsetter and the new Harrier takes this attribute several notches higher.” “With its unique sportiness, dominant character, digital cockpit, and contemporary interiors, the new Harrier is a true masterpiece, enriching its classy pedigree,” he added.