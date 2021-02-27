Tax collection: CS for coordination between State, Central officials

Chairing a co-ordination meeting on GST tax collections at BRKR Bhavan here, he said if both the State and the Central governments work together, the tax collections will improve significantly.

Hyderabad: To improve the tax collections, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday suggested better coordination between the Central and the State GST officials by conducting weekly meetings to monitor the progress regularly. Chairing a co-ordination meeting on GST tax collections at BRKR Bhavan here, he said if both the State and the Central governments work together, the tax collections will improve significantly.

The Chief Secretary said that Telangana State has already launched focused revenue drives with special teams to collect taxes in the State. The areas of cooperation between the Centre and the State in collecting taxes without any issue were also discussed.

Chief Commissioner of CGST-Hyderabad Mallika Arya, Commissioner of State Tax Neetu Kumari Prasad, Commissioner of CGST-Medchal Sridhar, Principal Commissioner of CGST-Hyderabad, Commissioner of GST-Secunderabad and Rangareddy MRR Reddy, and other State officials attended the meeting.